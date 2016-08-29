The 43rd Parents’ Day celebration of SPIC Nagar Higher Secondary School was organised at Rajagopalan Kalaiarangam on its premises here on Saturday evening. Belsha Gnana Devakumari of Std XI welcomed the gathering. V.A.Appavu Samraj, Joint Director, Industrial Health and Safety, chief guest, presided over the programme.

The programme started with a “welcome dance”. It was followed by the kids dance “kiddies corner”. The dance about “five elements of nature” proved the uniqueness of nature. Besides, a group of students also sang songs of love, peace and joy. Some students staged a drama in Tamil - “Natiya Nadagam”, stressing the importance of water in our lives and the need for its conservation.

Prizes were given to the winners of various competitions. Daisy Paul, Head Mistress, S. R. Ramakrishnan, school president and Whole Time Director, SPIC, S.Venkataraman, Secretary, T. S. Premsundar, Joint Secretary and faculty members attended. Shivani of Std XI proposed a vote of thanks.