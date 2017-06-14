Tamil Nadu

Paramedical student found dead in Thanjavur

A 19-year-old woman paramedical student was found dead in a lodge near Kumbakonam in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was found stabbed with a broken CFL lamp in a room in the lodge at Tirunageswaram last night, they said.

The woman along with a man had checked into the lodge on Tuesday morning.

As the room remained locked, lodge staff grew suspicious and opened it with the duplicate key and found the woman dead.

Police who identified the deceased as a student of a paramedical college at Kumbakonam said further investigation was on.

