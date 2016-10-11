Currently, the Public Department, IAS, IPS, IFS, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home portfolios are held by the CM.

Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday allotted Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's portfolios to Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam. Ms. Jayalalithaa will continue to be the Chief Minister.

“Mr Panneerselvam, who also held the portfolios of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, will preside over the cabinet meetings. The arrangement has been made as per the advice of the Chief Minister and will continue under she resumes her duties. She will continue to be the Chief Minister,” the press release said.

Currently, the Public Department, IAS, IPS, IFS, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home portfolios are held by the Chief Minister, who has been in hospital since the night of September 22.