TOPICS

India

Tamil Nadu

Currently, the Public Department, IAS, IPS, IFS, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home portfolios are held by the CM.

Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday allotted Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's portfolios to Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam. Ms. Jayalalithaa will continue to be the Chief Minister.

“Mr Panneerselvam, who also held the portfolios of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, will preside over the cabinet meetings. The arrangement has been made as per the advice of the Chief Minister and will continue under she resumes her duties. She will continue to be the Chief Minister,” the press release said.

Currently, the Public Department, IAS, IPS, IFS, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home portfolios are held by the Chief Minister, who has been in hospital since the night of September 22.

RELATED NEWS

CM responding well to the treatment, says Congress leaderOctober 11, 2016

History repeats itself in Tamil NaduOctober 10, 2016

TN govt. lacks proper direction with Jayalalithaa in hospital: DMKOctober 11, 2016

Two arrested for spreading rumour on Jayalalithaa’s health through social mediaOctober 10, 2016

When Apollo was out of bounds for JayalalithaaOctober 10, 2016

More In: Tamil Nadu | National | News