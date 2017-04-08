Panel’s directive on ‘Two Leaves’ symbol

more-in

Dissatisfied with the replies given by both factions of the AIADMK with regard to complaints received against them over using the frozen ‘Two leaves’ symbol, the Election Commission has directed them to remove the symbol from their websites and social media and submit compliance reports by 4 pm on April 8.

“Replies filed by the saidparties were considered by the Commission and found unsatisfactory and hence they have been conveyed its displeasure and advised not to repeat such acts in future,” the Commission said in an official release.

The ‘Two leaves’ symbolhas been frozen by the Commission and “no party or faction or candidate or leader has any claim over the symbol until further orders,” it said.

Following a number of complaints that AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma has put posters and uploaded social media messages showing the party symbol ‘Electric pole’ superimposed on the ‘Two leaves’ symbol and that the AIADMK (Amma) continued to use the frozen symbol on its official website, the Commission had issued show cause notices to the factions. While AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma denied having violated any instruction of the Commission and stated that they only wanted to educate the voters with the proper visual description of the party symbol,the Commission observed that it was “not an act of educating the voters but misleading them.. and hence undesirable and illegal.”

‘Explanation irrelevant’

Though AIADMK Amma stated that its official website was not in operation since March 21, 2017, and that the profile name ‘AIADMK Amma’ was assigned to the user name as a representational change, the Commission said that the explanation was irrelevant and directed the party to remove the symbol from social media messages.