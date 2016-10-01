Cases will filed against parties/candidates who resort to advertising

A model code of conduct committee has been constituted to monitor and take action on violation of rules and regulations in view of the two-phased local body polls to be held in October.

According to a press release, election would be conducted for Vellore Corporation, 11 municipalities, 16 town panchayats and 20 panchayat unions in Vellore district. The committee has been formed to monitor the adherence to the election code of conduct in all local bodies.

This committee, with the help of police department, would take action against persons violating the model code of conduct. It also calls for adherence to certain regulations in public places. No advertisement on elections should be written, no posters and cut-outs should be displayed in public places or on government buildings.

No posters should be put up on private buildings and walls without obtaining permission. Building owners can put forward complaints to the police department on such advertisements. A case would be registered under The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 and if proved, violators could face a maximum of one-year imprisonment or Rs. 5,000 fine or both, the release said.

Cases would be filed against political parties/candidates who resort to advertising on government buildings, road signboards, highway milestones, bridges, railway platforms, bus terminals and other properties. Steps to videograph and remove posters and whitewash writings on walls would be taken along with the help of the police department.