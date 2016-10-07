The NGT-appointed committee will visit the path on full moon day

National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed committee to look into issues related to Tiruvannamalai Girivalam Path Widening project will carry out its second inspection of the path during full moon days on October 15 and 16.

The committee comprising retired judge J.K.Sampath Kumar and retired forest official T.Sekar inspected the path on September 28 and conducted a public hearing on 29. The committee was expected to have submitted its report to NGT, southern zone bench on Thursday.

As the case came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice P.Jyothimani said the committee would make another inspection of the girivalam path on 15 and 16. V.Suresh, counsel for one of the petitioners Venkatesh Santhana, made an oral submission to Justice Jyothimani that four petitioners of the case had little opportunity to show the committee members the rich forest areas and water bodies that would be affected because of the project.

Justice Jyothimani told the petitioners to give to the committee the list of places to be visited during its second inspection.

Mr. Venkatesh said the government counsel sought permission to lay tar top on the sections where the highways had already widened the road with Wet Mix Macadam (WMM).

However, the judge said that could be decided after the committee submitted its recommendations.

When the government counsel sought permission to shift the electrical poles that stand along the widened road, the judge gave his assent saying it would have no bearing on the issues being enquired into.

The next hearing was posted for November 3, 2016.