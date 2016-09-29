Committee members measure width of road and look into impact of project

The two-member committee appointed by National Green Tribunal (South Zone) to look into the issues raised by environmental activists and devotees regarding the Girivalam Path widening project inspected the path on Wednesday.

The committee members, J.K. Sampath Kumar and T.Sekar, started their inspection from Kamaraj Satue along with the five petitioners, S.Venkatesh, S.Krishnakumar, P.K.Dhananjayan and Mugilan, all impleading against the project and G.V.Arumugam impleading for the project.

They measured the width of existing road and extension of widening from point to point and inspected the tanks en route and enquired about the impact of the project on those tanks.

Dev Gogoi, a photographer and devotee actively working to save the heritage of the path, told the panel members that extending the bitumen road end to end without leaving space for mud shoulder would endanger the pedestrians and cyclists. Petitioner Venkatesh argued that the girivalam path had been widened at least twice in the last decade and the existing road was enough to handle the traffic. When the team crossed the Girivalam Path- Chengam Road junction, Tilotama, an environmental activist handed over the list of endangered species of trees and wildlife found in the forest, to the right of the existing road where the expansion is planned over 40 feet width.

Petitioner Arumugam, arguing for the project, objected to the list and wanted it rejected on the ground that it was not authentic.

Activists also argued that a drain that is planned to be dug along the avenue trees as part of the project was unnecessary as the rain water should be allowed to go into the forest naturally.

The committee soon discussed with officials and asked the highways department to enumerate all the trees of at least 15 cm girth found in the area, list them species wise and list the species of herbs and plants too with the help of forest department and submit the list to the committee.

Highways, Revenue and Forest Department officials accompanied the committee.