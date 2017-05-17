Panel formed to implement ban on manual scavenging

more-in

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a State Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act and Rules, 2013, in the State.

The panel would monitor and advise authorities on effective implementation of the Act, coordinate functions of all the agencies concerned and handle all other matters relating to the enforcement of the Act.

The Chief Minister would be the chairperson of the committee.

The Municipal Administration Minister, Revenue Minister, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister, a representative each from National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and a representative from State-Level Bankers’ Committee are among other members. Besides the chairperson, the committee has 26 members including two MLAs.