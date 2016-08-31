K. Pandiarajan, who was sworn-in Minister for School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare, with Governor Rosaiah and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Raj Bhavan. on Tuesday

Avadi AIADMK MLA ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan was on Tuesday evening sworn in Minister for School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare by Governor K. Rosaiah at a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa introduced the minister-designate to the Governor after which Mr. Pandiarajan was administered the oath of office and secrecy. On Monday, Ms. Jayalalithaa dropped S.P.Shunmuganathan from the Council of Ministers and decided to induct Mr. Pandiarajan into the Ministry.

Please Wait while comments are loading...