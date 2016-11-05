Students of Panchayat Union Middle School in Parakkai near here displayed their science projects at an exhibition organised by the School Education Department here on Friday.

The students displayed about 50 projects on ozone layer, production of power from drainage water, fire alarm, burglar alarm and others.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Professor Benzam of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

FDRs given away

Meanwhile, Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar gave away Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDR) of Tamil Nadu Power Finance Corporation to 20 students, who lost their earning parents, at a function held at SLB Government Higher Secondary School.

FDRs to the tune of Rs. 9.5 lakh was distributed to the students. the students can redeem the FDRs when they attain 21 years, a release said.