Two men, including the husband of the president of the Masinagudi Panchayat, were arrested for attempting to steal goods worth Rs. 25,000 kept inside the Panchayat Union Complex in Masinagudi on Tuesday morning.

The arrested were: A. Nazeer, 45, the husband of the panchayat president, and N. Govindasamy, 38, a lorry driver.

It has been alleged that Nazeer attempted to load electrical equipment, television sets and other items kept inside the complex onto a truck.

They were stopped by local residents, who blocked their escape and informed police.

The police booked them under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint by the Gudalur Block Development Officer.