The idols unearthed at Kambarnatham village in Thanjavur district.— Photo: Special Arrangement

: Construction workers excavating earth for building a classroom at Kambarnatham village near here unearthed four panchaloha idols late on Friday.

The workers were digging ground using an excavator for constructing additional classrooms for the Government Higher Secondary School when they stumbled on an idol about 10 feet below the surface. When they cleared the ground further, they found a three-foot Nataraja idol, a two-and-a-half-foot Amman statue, a two-foot tall Chandikeswarar icon and a statue of Saivite savant Thirugnanasambandar.

Immediately, the workers informed the Papanasam Tahsildar Thirumal and Ammapettai Inspector Ramamoorthy, who rushed to Kambarnatham village late last night, inspected the idols.

