Shifted to an ordinary cell along with two others in a high-security block; lawyers move bail petition.

SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu alias Pari Vendhar, who was arrested by the Chennai Central Crime Branch(CCB) police, has been lodged at Central Prison, Puzhal, on Friday.

Following remand by XI Metropolitan Magistrate, he was shifted to an ordinary cell along with two other prisoners in a high security block. His lawyers met with him on Saturday morning, according to sources. Though he is eligible for first class facility in the prison, he was not provided with it since the court order had not reached the prison authorities.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued on Friday night, the CCB police said, “SRM University chancellor Pachamuthu and Vendhar Movies’ Madhan together accepted capitation from MBBS aspirants who sought admissions into SRM Medical College in Kattankulathur and Chennai Medical College in Tiruchi. The investigation also revealed that even after receipt of capitation fees, they failed to give admissions and to pay back the amount they received from the complainants.”

According to police, on June 1, K.Jayachandran of Virugambakkam lodged a complaint at Chennai City Police Commissionerate alleging that he met Madhan at his office in Doshi Garden, Vadapalani, and paid Rs. 53 lakh capitation for an MBBS seat for his son through Babu, a functionary of Indhiya Jananayaga Kacthi (IJK). Later, as the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) was declared mandatory for medical admissions, Madhan went missing, he had complained. A case was registered on June 4 against Madhan, Babu, Kathir and the administrators of SRM Educational Institutions.

Another case was registered in the Virugambakkam Police Station following a ‘man missing’ complaint given by Madhan’s mother. Both cases were investigated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Radhakrishnan. The investigation revealed that Madhan and a few others jointly received about Rs.74.39 crore from 111 persons for admissions of MBBS and postgraduate medical courses at SRM institutions. Since they failed to secure the seats and had not returned the money, they committed a fraud.

IJK medical unit secretary Pargavan Pachamuthu, Madurai District president K.Shanmugam, Dindigul District president M.Babu alias Seenivasa Babu and another agent Vijayapandi were also arrested and remanded.

Mr. Pachamuthu’s lawyers have moved a bail petition in XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The bail petition is likely to be heard on Monday.