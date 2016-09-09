Twelve days after the arrest of SRM University Chancellor T. R. Pachamuthu alias R. Parivendhar, the Principal Sessions Court here on Thursday granted him bail on the condition that he deposit Rs. 75 crore with XI Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet.

Mr. Pachamuthu, who was arrested on August 26 for offences under section 420 (Cheating) of IPC, was also directed by the Principal Sessions Judge G. Jayachandran to surrender his passport with the court and to appear before the Investigating Officer at 10.30 a.m. every day till further orders. Mr. Pachamuthu was directed to produce two sureties for Rs. 10 lakh each to secure his release.

The Chancellor was arrested by the Chennai Central Crime Branch police after the Madras High Court pulled up the Investigating Officer for not interrogating key suspects, including Mr. Pachamuthu, in the case pertaining to missing of film producer Madhan, and on complaints filed by parents of aspiring medical students who allegedly paid crores of rupees to secure seats in the SRM institution.

Mr. Pachamuthu received another reprieve form the court, as the Principal Session Judge granted him anticipatory bail on a complaint filed by film financier Mukanchand Bothra.