Members of the Tamil Nadu Primary Cooperative Bank All Employees Association (TACBEA) would keep open all the 131 Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies (PACCS) in the district from Monday to Wednesday while deciding to boycott the cooperative week celebration function on Sunday.

As decided by the association’s State executive meeting in Tiruchi on Friday, the employees have decided to suspend their week-long agitation for the benefit of the farmers, who were struggling to pay the premium for crop insurance, avail crop loans and purchase fertilizers from PACCS, G. Muthuramalingam, district president said. The decision was taken to protect the interests of farmers and the association would boycott the review meetings convened by the Central Cooperative Bank and Cooperative Department for ‘letting them down’ after the Centre announced the demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, he said.

Members would discharge their duties for three days before further course of action was decided by the State executive on Wednesday. As they were directed not to accept the demonetised currency notes, the employees struck work and closed PACCS since November 12.

They would accept premium towards crop insurance in the new Rs. 2,000 note and other existing legal tender denomination notes, make available fertilizers to farmers and undertake preliminary work for sanctioning crop loan, he said. After nine days, all 131 PACCS would be kept open from Monday to Wednesday, he said. Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju and Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan are scheduled to take part in cooperative week celebration function, according to the official invitation.