Poll officials effected seizure of Rs. 7.85 crore and Rs. 38.50 lakh in two separate incidents near here on Wednesday.

Flying squad officials intercepted a secured van on the outskirts of the town and found that it was carrying new Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 100 currencies for replenishing ATMs belonging to Bank of Baroda in the region. On scrutiny officials found that the Bank was having valid papers for transporting the cash while the vehicle used did not possess proper documents following which they decided to secure the money and took it to Taluk Office where further enquiry is being held.

In the second incident, officials, during a vehicle check, near the Punnainallur Sri Mariamman temple roundabout, found Rs. 38.50 lakh in cash being transported by the vehicle. The occupants of the car could not produce any valid documents.

Rajesh Lakhoni, Chief Electoral Officer, said, “It is money belonging to the Bank of Baroda in Rs. 2,000 notes. There have been some technical issues, so they have detained it.”