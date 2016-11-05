As many as 55,957 candidates will appear for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group IV exam in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday.

Collector Prashant M. Wadnere conducted a review meeting on the preparedness for the exam. Examinees shall not carry mobile phones, recorder device and calculator either as a standalone gadget or as an inbuilt component of watch or ring.

He also asked candidates to carefully take note of the name of the institution where the their examination centre is located.