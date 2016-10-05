The Chennai Water Forum, which will be held between October 6 and 8 at Kalakshreta Foundation, will have over 50 speakers.

Aimed to have a holistic approach to water, the forum will have interactive sessions and presentations on law and water, urban water management and water as a human right.

Citizens’ initiatives on challenges involved in waterbodies’ restoration and success stories will also be highlighted. The need to develop an environment education programme for restoration of waterways and wetlands and relevance of rainwater harvesting in urban areas would also be discussed.

Ten international speakers will share experiences on how riversides can be changed into urban spaces and restoration of water resources in other countries. The strong influence of water resources over culture and the arts will be brought out through presentations on music and water and art in public spaces. Culture and art along the Cooum river will be among the presentations. Music concerts, poetry reading and tree walks will form part of the forum.

There are plans to have storytelling contest on water for school children and a water art festival along the Cooum river in the coming months.