Demand the arrest of culprits involved in the murder of HM leader

Police have arrested more than 250 volunteers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu Munnani when they attempted to stage protests, defying police orders, demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the recent murder of Coimbatore Hindu Munnani leader in the two districts on Wednesday.

About 90 BJP and Hindu Munnani cadre, including four women, led by BJP District president K. Muraleedharan came in a procession from the party office to stage the protest in front of Aranmanai in Ramanathapuram town, when police arrested them for violating prohibitory orders.

Citing the promulgation of prohibitory order, imposed under section 144 of Cr PC in the district, police advised the volunteers to disperse when they assembled at the party office and arrested whey they defied the police orders. Senior BJP leader D. Kuppuramu blamed the police for not taking action when Hindu movement leaders were murdered in the State. On the other hand, police suppressed the BJP, Hindu Munnani and RSS volunteers when they staged protests. Those arrested included former BJP district president Shanmuga Raja, District secretary Athma Karthik and Hindu Munnani leader Ramamurthy. They were detained in a marriage hall and released in the evening, police said.

In Sivaganga, more than 150 BJP and Hindu Munnani volunteers, including 25 women, led by BJP District president Swaminthan and Hindu Munnani leader Nagasundaram were arrested when they attempted to stage the protest in front of Aranmanai near the Collectorate in the district headquarters.

They raised slogans against the police for the delay in arresting those involved in Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar’s murder and extremists elements which targeted leaders of Hindu outfits.