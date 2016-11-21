More than 1,500 men, women and school children participated in the first day of the two-day district-level sports meet for the Chief Minister’s Trophy held at the Seethakathi Sethupathi Sports Stadium here on Sunday.

Minister for Information Technology M Manikandan distributed cash awards and merit certificates to the winners in athletics and various other field events. The district unit of the State Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) organised the annual event.

District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer P Frank Paul Jagadeesan said men and women under 21 years and hailed from the district participated in athletics, swimming, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, handball, judo, taekwondo and weight lifting competitions. The first three winners were given cash award of Rs. 1,000, Rs. 750 and Rs. 500.

After the end of events on Monday, a committee would select the best talents to represent the district at the State-level meet to be held in Chennai.