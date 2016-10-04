A total of 15, 445 nominations have been received in Dindigul district for 3,819 local body posts. Filing of nominations came to a close on Monday. The highest number of 9,701 nominations have been filed for 2,772 posts of village panchayat member, followed by 1,886 for 306 posts of village panchayat president. For 23 posts of district Panchayat member, 159 nominations have been filed and 1,191 persons had filed their papers for 232 posts of panchayat union councillor.

For urban local bodies, 376 applications have been received for 48 posts of Dindigul corporation councillor and 498 papers for 75 posts of municipal councillor. A total of 1,634 nominations have been filed for 363 positions of town panchayat councillor in the district.