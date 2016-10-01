Getting poll-ready:DMK candidates arrive in a procession to file the nominations for the forthcoming local body elections on Friday.Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Contest on for 7,881 seats in Vellore district; several DMK members filed papers on Friday

On Friday, a total of 11,065 persons, including several candidates of DMK party, filed their nominations to contest in the local body elections scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19 in Vellore district.

A DMK party member said many of their candidates had filed the nominations during the day, while the remaining candidates would file the nominations on Monday.

For many seats

The elections are being conducted for a total number of 7,881 seats in Vellore district for district panchayat ward member, panchayat union ward member, village panchayat president, village panchayat ward member, corporation councillor, municipal councillor and town panchayat ward member.

Till now, a total of 14,365 persons have filed their nominations to contest in the local body elections in Vellore district. Up to Thursday, 3,300 persons had filed their nominations, while 11,065 persons filed their nominations across the district on Friday alone.

The break-up of nominations filed for various seats till date are 92 for district panchayat ward member, 485 for panchayat union ward member, 2,044 for village panchayat president, 10,864 for village panchayat ward member, 195 for Corporation councillor, 387 for municipal councillor and 298 for town panchayat ward member.

Last date October 3

The last date for filing of nominations is October 3 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 6.