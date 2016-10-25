The district administration has identified 1,128 areas in Kancheepuram as flood-prone and classified them into four categories.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Monday, Collector R. Gajalakshmi said the classification of flood-prone areas was carried out as per the guidelines issued by the office of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

The places where inundation level stood above five feet during the last north-east monsoon; where Central Forces were pressed into the service of rescue and relief operations; where the area remained cut off from access by road or where any loss of life was reported have been classified as highly vulnerable areas, the Collector said.

While 177 places have been identified as highly vulnerable, 176 areas where the inundation level was less than five feet during last monsoon were classified as vulnerable. Another 501 places where the intensity of the problem was slightly low were classified as moderately vulnerable and 274 as less vulnerable areas.

Out of this 1,128 vulnerable areas, 217 have been identified in urban/semi-urban areas and the rest in rural pockets, the Collector added.

Residents roped in

The resident welfare associations in urban and semi-urban areas have also been roped in this time and made part of the precautionary teams formed to take up rescue and relief operations, if needed, in the 353 areas, that have been identified as Highly Vulnerable and Vulnerable areas.

While the team head would be identified as first respondent, nine other persons from the same area would be assisting him in carrying out initial rescue/ relief operations.

Apart from the local teams, 51 officials-level rescue and relief teams have been formed to take care of the 1128 vulnerable areas, she added.