Over 100 Siddha doctors to be appointed soon

Jobs for pharmacists, technicians too

The Health and Family Welfare Department will soon appoint over 100 Siddha doctors, Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said here on Friday.

Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore airport, he said the department will appoint 110 Siddha doctors, 333 pharmacists and 1,234 lab technicians.

The department will soon issue orders to those selected, he said, and added this was part of the State government’s efforts to revamp the health establishment.

Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju said the government would celebrate the MGR birth centenary in Udhagamandalam on Sunday, which would be the 30th district to host the celebration and in Dindigul on Monday.

For the government, it was not just an occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of MGR, but also distribute welfare measures to the needy.

Dec 30, 2017

