Over 100 AIADMK members and office-bearers from two villages in Tiruvannamalai joined the DMK in the presence of former Minister and district secretary E.V.Velu.

A.Sankaralingam, president of Asanamapettai panchayat in Vembakkam block, A.Jayaraj, AIADMK panchayat-level secretary of the same village, and their supporters quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK. In another event, about 100 members of the AIADMK from N.P.Devanandal village near Nallanpillaipetral located in Tiruvannamalai block joined the DMK , according to a release from the DMK.