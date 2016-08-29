After the festival ended abruptly on the third day last year, the villagers stopped visiting the church

After uncertainty loomed large, the annual ‘Arokkiya Annai’ (Lady of Good Health) birthday festival at the historic St John de Britto Shrine, popularly known as St Arulanandar Church, in Oriyur is set to commence on Monday after leaders of ‘parish council’, who raised a banner of revolt, patched up with church authorities in an eleventh hour peace effort.

Till Saturday the church authorities were not sure of the festival, which coincided with the annual festival of Velankanni church, the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, when people of 13 villages, constituting the parish council, turned against the church authorities after S. Charles, the then vice-president of the council, allegedly committed self-immolation after he was denied the right to carry the flag during the festival procession last year.

As stalemate continued, a peace meeting was held on August 24, but leaders of the 13 villages staged a walkout even before discussing the conduct of the festival. On Sunday, the leaders and the church authorities, led by Fr Jayaraj Elankeswaran, held talks in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police E. Mcclarine Eskhol and agreed to organise the festival.

“The 10-day festival will commence with flag hoisting at 6 p.m. on Monday,” Fr Elankeswaran told The Hindu. Issues such as carrying of the flag during processions and organising cultural events and pulling of the church car had been left to the village leaders to decide, he said.

At Sunday’s meeting, the village leaders demanded revival of the parish council and wanted a personal meeting with Society of Jesus, Madurai Province.

After the church authorities agreed to consider their demands, they agreed to take part in the festival. The police would make security and bandobust arrangements and ensure that the festival passed off peacefully, Mr. Eskhol said.