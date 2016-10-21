Organs of D. Ravi, a weaver of Pillayar Palayam village in Kancheepuram district, who was declared brain dead, were harvested at the Christian Medical College Hospital here.

He met with an accident early on Tuesday and was admitted to the CMC hospital.

However, doctors declared him brain dead on Wednesday and Ravi’s family members consented to harvest his organs.

The heart and left kidney were harvested and sent to Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai. The right kidney was sent to MIOT Hospital, Chennai. The liver and eyes will be used for patients at the CMC hospital.