Time for action:Leader of the Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin leading a fast against the Centre on the Cauvery issue in Thanjavur on Friday.— Photo: R.M. Rajarathinam

Stalin faults AIADMK regime fornot calling an all-party meeting.

If the State government fails to convene an all-party meet on Cauvery within two days, then the DMK will lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice to Tamil Nadu, DMK Treasurer and the Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

At the end of a day-long protest fast organised by his party to condemn the Centre, Mr. Stalin said the DMK president M. Karunanidhi, as Chief Minister, had called for all-party meetings on several issues while even Karnataka had convened such meets recently to take a united stand.

But the AIADMK regime was averse to the idea, he charged and demanded that the ruling party MPs who were refused audience by Mr. Modi must resign.

Hundreds of DMK cadres led by the party treasurer M.K. Stalin participated in the fast protesting the Centre’s “betrayal” of Tamil Nadu in the issue of forming the CMB.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur, cadres and leaders of the People’'s Welfare Front staged a demonstration to condemn the Centre over the violation of the Supreme Court’s order on the formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI state secretary Mutharasan, former CPI (M) MLA K. Balakrishnan, Viduthalai Chiruthaiagl Katchi leader D. Ravikumar, farmers’ association leader Deivasigamani and others participated. Speakers pointed out that when Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who had taken the legal route to tackle the issue, was hospitalised, the Centre had negated all that the Supreme Court had ruled judiciously. The people of Tamil Nadu must unite forgetting the political divide to “teach a lesson” to the BJP and the Centre, the speakers urged.