On alert:Marine Police personnel checking visitors to the Navabashanam Temple in Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

The Marine police arrested 10 ‘terrorists’ who tried to infiltratre the coastal district

After stepping up vigil for the ‘operation Sagar Kavach’, the Marine police of the Coastal Security Group (ICG) arrested 10 ‘terrorists’ who tried to infiltrate the coastal district via the sea route with plans to attack the historic Rameswaram temple and the Mandapam Station of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) among other targets.

Gearing up for the two-day operation on Wednesday and Thursday, special teams of Marine police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaya Baskaran and Inspector of Police P S Ramesh Kumar, arrested four ‘terrorists’ on the high seas off Pamban on Wednesday morning.

They were patrolling the seashore when they sighted a vessel, moving in a suspicious manner and rounded up the boat.

The ‘terrorists’ were to land at Pamban seashore and attack the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Navapashanam sea temple at Devipattinam, Mr Ramesh Kumar said.

In the second operation, a team of Marine police arrested four ‘terrorists’ who landed at Thangachimadam seashore at 5. 30 p.m.

They were about to attack the Mandapam station of ICG, the television tower in Rameswaram and Pamban Rail Bridge, when the Marine police detained them.

In the third operation, Commandos from Chennai arrested two ‘terrorists’ at the Rameswaram bus stand, carrying ‘bombs’ and a box containing deadly ‘RDX’ explosives, he said.

They were to attack the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown, he said.

There was no infiltration on Thursday and the Marine police kept vigil till the operation drew to a close at 6 p.m., he said.

Four Sub Inspectors of police and about 40 marine policemen were involved in the operation.