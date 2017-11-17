‘Operation Bawaria’ that inspired Karthi's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

more-in

In keeping with the trend of movies based on true incidents, actor Karthi’s latest action thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru will depict one of the meticulously planned operations of the Tamil Nadu police that led to the gunning down of two members of the deadly Bawaria criminal tribes in Uttar Pradesh and arrest of others more than a decade ago.

The operation against the criminals was launched in January 2005 soon after the murder of AIADMK Gummidipoondi MLA Sudarsanam. When armed dacoits struck affluent houses along National Highways in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa ordered intensive action against the culprits.

A special team led by the then Inspector-General of Police (North Zone) S. R. Jangid worked in closed coordination with the Uttar Pradesh police and Central intelligence agencies to track down Oma Bawaria, Bsura Bawaria, Vijay Bawaria and others.

The dacoits were also responsible for the murder of Congress leader Thalamuthu Natarajan in Salem and DMK leader Gajendran among others.

The teams worked for several weeks putting together bits and pieces of information and camped in remote locations in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab before killing Bsura Bawaria and Vijay Bawaria in an encounter.

The prime suspects Oma Bawaria and K Lakshman alias Ashok Bawaria were arrested and brought to Tamil Nadu where a special court awarded them death penalty.

The movie makers worked closely with Mr. Jangid, a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, who is presently elevated to the rank of Director-General of Police, and other officers involved in the operation to make the 161-minute film directed by Vinoth.

Starring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the film has hit the screens today.