Due to the ongoing Cauvery water crisis, and tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments being at an all time high, tourist flow into the Nilgiris, especially from Karnataka, has taken a big hit.

Despite this, the hedges continue to be trimmed, the lawn is mowed regularly and the Ooty Botanical Garden is being primed and readied for the hill town’s “second season” crowd.

Local economy

The 22-hectare park, maintained by the Horticulture Department, has seen a dip in the number of tourists over the last month due to the Cauvery crisis affecting tourist flows into the Nilgiris. However, with tensions seemingly thawing, it is hoped that tourists from both Kerala and Karnataka will begin pouring into the Nilgiris in the coming weeks, and help stimulate the local economy that relies heavily on tourism.

Salvias, Daisies, Marigolds, Dahlias, Delphiniums and Asters are among the more than 6,500 plants that are set to be put on public display during the second season, which usually starts in September and continues till the end of October.

Speaking to The Hindu , Joint Director of Horticulture, The Nilgiris, M Mani, said that the plants were in blossom and a decision on the date for the plants to be exhibited to the public would be made soon.

For more than a week, Karnataka vehicles have been prevented from entering Tamil Nadu for their own protection due to the ongoing Cauvery water issue.

Due to the perception that it is unsafe for tourists to visit the State, the district has seen a fall in the number of tourists from other States, including those from Kerala.