Showers of promise:Heavy rain lashed Thoothukudi on Monday. A scene on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli four-lane.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Farmers, who largely rely on rain-fed cultivation, are happy with the showers

The onset of North-east monsoon has brought cheer to people of Thoothukudi, with the city experiencing rain on Monday evening.

The weather turned pleasant with the sky remaining overcast the whole day. It started raining at 3.30 p.m. and continued for an hour in most parts of Thoothukudi.

Farmers, who largely rely on rain-fed cultivation, were also happy with the monsoonal showers. P. Murugesan, General Secretary, Southern Dry Land Farmers Association, Thoothukudi said though the onset of monsoon was delayed, farmers are still hoping a good yield of crops.

Anticipating rainfall, crops such as maize, chillies, black gram, green gram and onion as inter-crop were sown on rainfed tracts in various parts across the district.

Besides, the farmers were also ready to sow coriander and sunflower, he said.

Tirunelveli district also experienced rains. Water level in dams also increased to some extent. Rainfall recorded in various stations in mm include Papanasam -38, Manimuthar – 4, Servalar – 29, Shencottah -25, Sivagiri -7, Tenkasi -2, Karuppanadhi -41 and Gundaru -31, sources said.

Nagercoil

Kanniyakumari district experienced widespread rainfall for the consecutive day on Monday on the impact of north-east monsoon. While catchment areas of dams received good rainfall, it was moderate elsewhere in the district.

The wet spell brought cheers to farmers who have raised nurseries.

Release from Pechiparai dam was suspended while 335 cusecs of water was released from Perunchani dam. The level in Pechiparai dam stood at 12.05 feet, with an inflow of 385 cusecs.

Following is the rainfall data (in mm) recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday: Pechiparai 99, Chittar II 70.4, Chittar I 67, Thirparappu 51.6, Perunchani 47.8, Anaikidangu 23, Nagercoil and Mambazhatharayar 18, Eraniel 14 and Boothapandi 9.2.

Dindigul

Sharp showers that lashed several parts of the district last night not only cheered farmers but also brought down the temperature to a significant extent.

Due to the rain, situation in several wards turned from bad to worse as soil dumped on street corners owing to half finished underground drainage project turned slushy and made the roads slippery. Road users faced untold misery owing to the pathetic condition of the streets.

Madurai

The onset of North East monsoon on Sunday brought widespread rainfall in Periyar-Vaigai basin with many of the rainfall gauging stations in Madurai and Theni districts registering good showers.

However, the Vaigai dam, which is the lifeline of five southern districts for irrigation and drinking water supply, did not have any inflow though the dam recorded 33.2 mm of rainfall.