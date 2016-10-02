MoEF has denied clearance to establish a 4,000 MW power plant in the taluk

The Indian Institute of Technology – Madras has suggested that Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) could establish only two units of 660 MW capacity each, using the air-cooled condensers, as the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) denied clearance to establish 4,000 MW power plant in Kadaladi taluk and draw water from the sea in the Gulf of Mannar region.

After the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the MoEF rejected three sites, stating that TANGEDCO could not disturb the marine species and coral reefs in Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park by drawing water from or letting it into the sea, the Corporation approached the IIT-M for a water disposal project.

The IIT-M, in its recent communication, suggested that TANGEDCO could establish only two 660 MW units at Kondanallanpatti, located about 10 km away from the seashore, using air-cooled condensers and by digging bore wells to draw the minimum required water to run the plants.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced establishment of five units of 800 MW each in the Assembly, the Chairman and Managing Director of TANGEDCO had asked the officials to obtain technical opinion from the IIT-M before “thinking of changing the specifications,” official sources here said. TANGEDCO wanted to ascertain whether 800 MW could be achieved under air-cooled condensers before taking a final decision, the sources said.

Besides Kondanallanpatti, TANGEDCO had suggested Valinokkam, Srikakulam, Tharaikudi, Kannirajapuram and Narippaiyur villages as alternative sites to build the ultra mega thermal power station at a cost of Rs. 24,000 crore.

The EAC of the MoEF, however, rejected all the sites.

If TANGEDCO was keen on establishing the 4,000 MW plant in the district, it should move out to coastal Thiruvadanai taluk, where the district administration had identified more than 5,000 hectares of promboke and patta lands in Marungoor, Mallanoor, Vattnam and Theloor villages, the sources said.

These villages were located 10 km away from environmentally sensitive areas and the biosphere reserve, and TANGEDCO had been informed of the availability of lands. The government was establishing a 1,800 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Uppur in this taluk, they adedd.

