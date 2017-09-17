Only one TTPS unit functional

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

Only the fifth unit of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) is functional now, while the other four units – all the units have a generation capacity of 210 MW each – have been kept on standby as directed by the authorities of Load Despatch Centre, sources told The Hindu here on Sunday.

The fourth unit, which was in service throughout the week, stopped generating power on Saturday. The other three units had already been kept in standby mode.

The rise in wind power generation after a fall five days ago and dwindling electricity consumption following recent rains in various parts of the State resulted in reduction in thermal power generation, sources said.

Power sourced from wind turbines in TANGEDCO’s Tirunelveli Circle of Non-Conventional Energy Source, witnessed a sharp drop to 286 MW on September 12. Wind power generation gradually picked up to reach 1,100 MW the next day and increased further to 1,800 MW on September 14.

But, the next day it decreased to 1,500 MW, and recovered to 1,800 MW level on September 16.

Around 60% of wind power generated from the Tirunelveli Circle was directed to the State grid, the sources said.

Electricity consumption demand was around 12,500 MW in the State on Saturday against the daily average consumption of 13,000 MW to 14,000 MW, the sources added.