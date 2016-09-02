A young entrepreneur with a social cause has sourced inspiration to go online with a unique brand name, for retail sale of hand-woven garments made with the expertise of traditional Chennimalai weavers, from Fabindia, the largest retail apparel brand in the country.

www.noolbyhand.comis just a click away for connoisseurs of fashion garments made of handloom fabric. The products including short kurta, knee length kurta, and shirt and skirt at costs ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000, categorised under Lush Linen Collections and Couler Cotton Collections have all been designed by creative minds. New concepts in designs have been introduced by London-based Sita Bell and the Head of Apparel Division of Nool by Hand Prema Menon.

Garments made with unique visual and physical dimensions that cannot be reproduced on machines is the strength of the ethnic wear firm Nool by Hand, an in-house brand of 5 P Ventures Private India Limited. By leveraging fashion with exquisite fabrics woven by traditional artisans of Chennimalai with high texture, design and durability, Nool by Hand is looking forward to reviving the vocation in the area where the number of handloom weavers has reduced to just one-tenth of what it was in recent decades, says its Chief Executive Officer Shree Bharathi.

Sustainability has been infused into their traditional expertise by fusing western design capabilities with the eastern skill sets for manufacturing exquisite designer products for ethnic and western markets, Ms. Bharathi said.

The advantage Nool by Hand enjoys in the segment of online retailers is that right from conceptualisation to production and marketing, everything is done with in-house expertise and hence quality benchmarks could be adhered to scrupulously, Ms. Bharathi said, adding: “With emerging indications of young professionals patronising handloom products in a big way, Nool by Hand that now employs 25 weavers at its production facility in Myladi close to Chennimalai is looking forward to scale up its workforce to 500 in the next five years.”