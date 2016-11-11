The Principal District and Session Court awarded one year imprisonment to I. Selvam alias Kudumbi Selvam of Bommaiyagoundenpatti near Theni in an assault case and one more year rigorous imprisonment here on Thursday.

Public Prosecutor A. Vellaisamy said that Selvam had personal enmity with R. Manikam (42) of Indira Colony at Sukkuvadanpatti, a daily wage worker. They quarrelled at a temple festival on December 2012. People pacified them. When they met again on December 25, 2012 Selvam abused him using his caste name. When Manikam questioned him, Selvam, in a fit of anger, attacked him with a lethal weapon. Manikam received grievous injuries. Selvam was arrested and produced before the court. Judge M.M. Krishnan awarded one-year imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs.1,000 under Section 324 of IPC read with 31 x of 325 of IPC and one year rigorous imprisonment plus Rs.1,000 fine under the SC and the ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The sentences will run concurrently. He was lodged in Madurai prison.