One more Plus-Two student of Government Higher Secondary School in Devanankurichi in Tiruchengode was given transfer certificate on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a Plus-Two student was given TC on disciplinary grounds. Though the boy alleged that action was taken against him for complaining about the poor maintenance of the toilets in the school, Headmaster R. Duraisamy alleged that the boy and six others indulged in indiscipline. He said that action would be taken against six other students too.