The Hindu Munnani would install over one lakh Vinayaka idols across the State during Vinayakar Chaturthi, said its State president Kadeshwara C. Subramaniam.

Adressing the press here on Tuesday, he said Vinayaka idols would be installed at 2,400 places and Visarjana processions taken out at 11 places in the district. While the festival would be organised for four days in Dindigul, it would be a seven-day festival in Chennai. Munnani organiser Rama Gopalan would take part in the last day of the festival in Dindigul, he added.

Mr. Subramaniam said Dindigul district police had foisted cases on 526 persons, including schoolchildren, who took part in the idol procession last year. Superintendent of Police A. Saravanan had cautioned youngsters not to participate in idol processions this year and threatened them of arrest, he said, adding the police should avoid such repressive measures. If it was not done, the Munnani would mobilise cadres from Tiruppur, Coimbatore and other parts of the State to Dindigul on September 11 and stage a demonstration against the SP, he said.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu police were clueless about alleged intrusion of terrorists and Maoists into the State, he said these activities came out in the open only when the police from other States arrested some anti-national elements.

Even after such arrests, Tamil Nadu police did not investigate the background of these terrorists, he charged.

He also demanded setting up of a special investigation wing in Dindigul to suppress such anti-national activities.