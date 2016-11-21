One person was killed and two others suffered injuries when an iron rod from a container lorry hit them at Naranampalayam on Salem – Bengaluru national highway on Sunday.

Police said that the lorry was transporting components of wind mill from Tiruchi to Bengaluru, when an iron rod from the vehicle crashed. The driver of the vehicle did not notice the same. The rod hit three people walking along the road at Naranampalayam. While Siddeswaran (50) of the same area died on the spot, the two injured were rushed to the Omalur Government Hospital, from where they were later referred to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Omalur police have registered a case.