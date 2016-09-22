A woman was killed and six others injured after a car in which they were travelling plunged into a 200 feet deep gorge on Wednesday. The accident occurred along the Ooty-Kalhatty-Masinagudi Main Road.

The deceased has been identified as M. Mehboob Jha (25). Her husband Z. Mohammed Imtias (31), and 3-months-old son Mazeen Ahmed sustained injuries.

The four others involved in the car accident were M. Mohammed Zahath (32), his wife M. Nazreen (26), their 2-year-old son M Sahith and car driver A. Mohammed Kayum (34). The two families were from Cuddalore district and are believed to be tourists visiting the hill station.

While Mohammed Zahath was said to have suffered head injuries in the accident, the five other survivors escaped with minor injuries.

Police said that the car careened off the cliff on the last hairpin bend before Masinagudi. It is suspected that a brake failure could have been the cause for the accident.

The survivors were rescued and shifted to Government Hospital in Ooty.

One injured

R. Ramesh (48), a construction worker in Bogi Street, Kandal, was injured after a portion of a wall collapsed on him while he was working. He was rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital.