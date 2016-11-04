Driver of a fish container truck was killed and 32 bus passengers were injured when the truck collided with a private bus at Pallappacheri on the East Coast Road (ECR), near Thirupullani on Thursday.

Police said the fish laden container was proceeding towards Thoothukudi from Rameswaram when it collided with the bus coming in the opposite direction from Sayalkudi after the truck driver tried to overtake a vehicle and lost control.

The driver, identified as C Vinodh Kumar (27) from Parangipettai in Cuddalore district, died on the spot, police said. The truck cleaner was among those injured, police said adding all the injured were admitted to the Government headquarters hospital here.

Those injured, included 19 men and 14 women, who were travelling in the bus. Six of them suffered fractures and head injuries, while others suffered minor injuries.

Thirupullani police have registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, Collector S Natarajan visited the injured at the hospital and instructed the doctors to provide the best possible treatment.