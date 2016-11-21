The DMK, CPI (M), CPI, Congress, and trade unions like AITUC, CITU, HMS, LPF and INTUC, have jointly called for a shut down of shops and industrial activities in Tirupur knitwear cluster on November 23.

The agitation was to press the demand of permission to continue use of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes as legal tender at least till December 30. “We wanted the authorities to allow usage of the said withdrawn currency notes for the limited period. It will mitigate the hardships faced by the common man subsequent to the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 currency note and the decision to replace the old Rs 500 notes with new ones”, said CITU State secretary M. Chandran.

According to CPI district secretary M. Subramanian, leaders of few other parties have informed that they would likely be joining in the agitation after consulting their State leadership. Apart from the shut down agitation, the trade unionists will be holding a demonstration in front of the Corporation office on November 23.