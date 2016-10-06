A 45-year-old man of Rayakottai surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer on Wednesday, in connection with the death of an elderly man and two children of the same village. Muniyappan (93) and his neighbour’s grandchildren Jeeva (7) and Pooja (4) had reportedly died after eating pooris made out of wheat flour that had been poisoned by the accused Murugan.

According to the police, the children’s grandmother Govindammal, on Monday, had prepared pooris using wheat flour that was given to her by her daughter Valli. The old man and the children consumed it. The children complained of vomiting and were taken to a private hospital in Rayakottai, where they were treated as out-patients. On Tuesday, neighbours found Muniyappan dead at his house. The children developed complications on Tuesday and they were rushed to a private hospital in Krishnagiri.

Pooja died at the hospital. Without informing the police, bodies of Muniyappan and Pooja were cremated by their relatives.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Jeeva died at the hospital. On receiving information, Rayakottai police rushed to the hospital and sent the body to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital. A case of suspicious death was registered by the police.

On Wednesday evening, Murugan surrendered before the VAO. He was handed over to the police. Inquiries revealed that Valli’s brother Bairan (35) had a land dispute with Murugan and enmity prevailed between them. In order to kill Bairan, Murugan mixed poison in the flour few days ago. Valli gave the flour to Govindamal that was used for preparing pooris. The police altered the case to murder and Murugan was arrested and sent to remand.