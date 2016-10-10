Focus on entrepreneurship

The Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Saraswathi Narayanan College, Madurai, was inaugurated by R. Kannan, former Additional Chief Secretary, at a function held recently. M. Kannan, Principal, welcomed the participants. N. Thiagarajan, secretary, delivered the presidential address. R. Jeyaraman, Member-Secretary, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, delivered the keynote address. Dr. Kannan, in his address, pointed out that since globalisation the country had fared very poorly in production sector as more importance was given to service sector.

Even though the nation had attained self-sufficiency in agriculture, advanced technologies were not fully harnessed in the field. The youth had a fascination for salaried-jobs instead of becoming entrepreneurs because of high risk factors involved.

K. Subramanian, coordinator, CED, proposed a vote of thanks.

Power usage

The Energy Club of K.L.N. College of Information Technology, Pottapalayam, conducted a seminar on September 21 in which A. Alagppan, Superintending Engineer, TANGEDCO, Sivaganga, delivered a talk on how to reduce domestic power usage and improve safety. He also spoke about students' social responsibility in energy saving. J.S. Gnanasekaran, Principal, presided over the function.

The students' chapter of the Institution of Engineers of the college celebrated Engineers’ Day with a mini project contest on September 15.

Nearly 320 students participated in the contest and the two best projects were selected from each branch for award of prizes. K. Chellamani, Technical Consultant, Birla Soft, distributed the prizes to winners. S. Appavu welcomed the participants and Dr. Gnanasekaran presided over the contest.

Tree plantation camp

The NCC group headquarters, Madurai, organised a tree plantation camp in The American College, Madurai, recently. Principal M. Davamani Christober, planted the first sapling and inaugurated the event.

More than 100 saplings were planted during the camp in which cadets

from various NCC units participated.

Dengue

awareness

Mepco Schlenk

Nursery and Primary School, Tirumangalam, observed `dengue awareness’ on September 23 in which prevention of mosquito breeding was highlighted. M. Parameswari, Principal, urged the children to involve in prevention of water stagnation at home.

G. Bhuvaneswari, Science teacher, explained the causes of the fever. 'Nilavembu Kashayam' was provided to all students on the occasion.