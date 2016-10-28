Transport authorities conducted checks in omni buses here on Thursday evening to prevent collection of excess fare from passengers. As per the direction of Collector M. Ravikumar and Deputy Transport Commissioner P. Barani, Tirunelveli, the authorities checked the tickets of bus passengers. Regional Transport Officer K. Anand, who led the drive, said if excess fare was collected from passengers, necessary action would be taken against the operator. The drive would be continued on Friday also, he said.

