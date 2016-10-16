The Transport Department officials booked about 130 omni buses for various violations during the Ayudha Puja holidays.

The senior officials of the department directed the regional transport officers to check the complaints on collection of increased fares by omni buses taking advantage of the rush during the puja holidays.

The Regional Transport Officers – V. Jayagowri (Salem East), K. Subramanian (Salem West), K. Rajendran (Attur) and Senthilvel (Sankagiri) conducted surprise checks in the omni buses from October 8 – 12 at toll plazas at Mettupatti, Karuppur, Sankagiri. The sources said that the officials inspected more than 500 omni buses, of which 130 buses were found to be violating rules.