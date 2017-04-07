Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea

Forest and CSG officials releasing Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT;HANDOUT

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

Ninety-six Olive Ridley hatchlings were released into the sea at Kulasekarapattinam in the district on Friday.

As the sea turtles lay eggs in large numbers between January and April on Periyathazhai, Periyasamypuram, Kulasekarapattinam, Manappad, Alanthalai, Amali Nagar and Kombuthurai seashores, the Department of Forest and Coastal Security Group personnel would monitor the activity and collect the eggs to get them hatched in hatcheries.

Over 1,000 eggs were collected since January and kept in the hatchery behind Kulasekarapattinam police station. The hatchlings were released into the sea on three occasions.

In the fourth batch, 96 hatchlings were released into the sea on Friday by Sub-Inspector Sudalai Muthu and Lingam of Forest Department.

“We have got 700 more eggs and the hatchlings will be released within a couple of weeks,” said Mr. Lingam.