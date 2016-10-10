: It was a memorable reunion after 25 years recently for the undergraduate students of 1987-90 batch of Chikkanna Governmenont Arts College and their professors.

“Usually, old students of various colleges reunite. But we made our professors too join us and that too it happened more than 25 years after the degree courses were completed in 1990”, pointed out M. A. Vadivel, an alumnus.

Nearly 120 ‘students’ of the batch (all boys as the college then did have co-education) who pursued undergraduate studies in seven disciplines and 10 professors were present during the event held on the college premises where they each other met for first time when the three-year degree courses began in 1987.

“We actually invited 20 professors but some of them could not come due to prior commitments”, said R. Sivashanmugam, an alumnus. “It is a great feeling to see old students more than 25 years later and nice to see them remember to invite us for the event”, R. Ayyasamy, a commerce professor of that period who came all the way from Salem, said.

The alumni had opened a WhatsApp group to keep their contacts intact.

As a gratitude to alma mater, the students donated a software to assist the college administration to admit students.