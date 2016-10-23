Meet reviews safety measures at shops and godowns

Close on the heels of accidents at firecracker godowns at Sivakasi and Coimbatore, authorities in delta districts convened meetings on Saturday to review safety measures being enforced at shops and godowns.

In Nagapattinam, Collector S. Palanisamy convened a meeting with officials and dealers of fire crackers to discuss safety measures. At the meeting, Mr. Palanisamy said licences had been granted for 222 retail fire cracker shops in the district. Fire and Rescue Services, police and revenue officials should ensure that adequate safety measures were in place to prevent accidents during this Deepavali festival period.

Dealers should also distribute pamphlets on safe handling of crackers. They should maintain stock registers. Traders who take to firecracker sale as a seasonal business should remove all other products from their premises. All shops should have emergency exits and licences of those which did not have the same would be cancelled, he said.

The fire cracker shop should not be manned by more than four persons, including the owner. No children should be employed. No shop should sell Chinese crackers. Violations of these norms would attract criminal action, Mr. Palanisamy cautioned the dealers.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur, Collector L. Nirmal Raj convened a meeting of fire cracker dealers on Saturday in which he detailed them on the need to strictly adhere to safety guidelines. Zero tolerance to any error on the safety code alone would prevent mishaps and the dealers must not be lax in following the guidelines, he said.

Stating that public safety was of paramount importance, Mr. Nirmal Raj said that the dealers must establish shops only at the spot allotted to them, locate water buckets and sand buckets in adequate quantity in the shop and said the shops must be situated only on ground floor. Their licence or permit would be cancelled if violations were noticed during field visit by officials, he said.

Superintendent of Police N.M. Mayilvahanan, District Revenue Officer T. Mohanraj and others participated in the deliberations.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur, Collector A. Annadurai stressed the need for celebrating an accident-free Deepavali by urging fire cracker dealers to follow scrupulously the safety guidelines laid down for the purpose.

He said action would be taken against dealers trading Chinese fire crackers, banned by the State government.

Mr. Annadurai urged officials and the dealers to ensure that there were no roadside restaurants, mobile eateries, transformers anywhere near the cracker shops. He also informed that eight teams had been formed to screen and monitor sale of crackers in the district and they would organise regular field visits to ensure safety guidelines compliance.

Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh, District Revenue Officer P. Chandrasekaran, and others were present.