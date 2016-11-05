Government officials should be fully prepared to handle any situation in the district during the North-east monsoon, including flooding, said Monitoring Officer Mangad Ram Sharma.

Presiding over a review meeting on precautionary work here on Friday, he said that officials should not neglect even a small information about flood. They should visit the spot and undertake rescue work immediately. Such measure will prevent big crisis. The PWD officials should meticulously monitor inflow into major dams regularly. Preventive measures should be taken by applying previous experiences in flood prone areas.

Officials in local bodies should identify schools and community halls well in advance to accommodate people in affected areas.

Extreme vigil was necessary at night to undertake quick rescue and relief measures. Earth moving equipment and vehicles should be kept ready to expedite relief operation. NGOs and volunteers could be roped in for rescue operation in case of emergency, he advised. Collector T.G. Vinay was also present at the meeting.